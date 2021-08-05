Texas A&M confirms full-capacity, in-person classes will return fall 2021

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Texas A&M University has confirmed this fall semester will feature full-capacity, in-person classes.

However, with the ongoing rise of COVID-19 cases once again, the university will still feature the following safety protocols.

At the time of this publication, this fall students, faculty, and staff will be required to:

Read and agree to adhere to university guidelines

Participate in the mandatory testing program

Complete the Texas A&M COVID-19 report form if one tests positive, shows symptoms, or has close contact with someone who received a positive test

Quarantine if one tests positive or has been identified as a close contact

"While Texas A&M does not require vaccinations or wearing of masks, students, faculty, & staff are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated, wear a mask in public indoor settings, and frequently wash hands." the university shared via Facebook.

Additionally, students who have proof of vaccination will be entered into a drawing for one year of undergraduate tuition and fees. Faculty and staff who have proof of vaccination will also be entered into random drawings for prizes.

Complete rules for these drawings are expected to be available soon. To learn more about Texas A&M's safety protocols regarding COVID-19 this fall, click here.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”