COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Olympian Deon Lendore died in a car crash Monday, according to NBC Sports Analyst Ato Boldon.

He was 29.

As a volunteer assistant coach, Lendore worked alongside student-athletes in A&M's Track & Field program.

Lendore graduated from A&M in 2015, appearing in the last three Olympic games throughout his time as a student-athlete.

He earned bronze in the 4x400m event at the 2012 London Olympics, representing Trinidad and Tobago.