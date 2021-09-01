Texas A&M Central Texas developing University Research Park and Innovation District

KILLEEN, Texas — Texas A&M Central Texas is getting some help in establishing a University Research Park and Innovation District.

Texas A&M Central Texas and the Fort Hood Regional Economic Development Corporation discussed with more than 85 industry and community leaders how a 1.2-million-dollar federal grant will help start the research park.

Two companies are already a part of the research park. Cen-Tex Technologies have been operating on the Central Texas campus for about a year and earlier this week, Alabama-based, Trideum moved in. The site will help federal agencies in collaborating with academic research in building a long-term innovation ecosystem that is sustainable.

"There are boundless opportunities that I expect to see here over the next ten years that are things that people haven't even thought of yet," said Van Sullivan, CEO, Trideum. "But it will all stitch together and it will all be good."

Perkins and Will architects have been brought in to work with the university and community partners in planning how the park might be developed.

