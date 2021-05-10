Texas A&M Build reaches fundraising milestone of $1M

COLLEGE STATION, TX — The Texas A&M Build organization reached a big milestone in their fundraising... a million dollars!

The student group says it's quite the benchmark since Texas A&M Build started in 2013.

The group has used the pandemic to build Texas Aggie Medical Clinics - with volunteers making six in one year.

Last year the program received over 150-thousand bucks in donations... and over 61,000 for in-kind donations.

"It's just a really great feeling and it shows that our hard work has paid off and we don't have to solely focus on the finances of the operation right now, " shared Robin Bowden, CEO of Texas A&M Build. "We are secure in that aspect so we can move forward and hopefully continue to build as many containers as possible each fall semester."

Aggie Build volunteers are able to construct five medical containers on average each year. At least until the pandemic helped them find the motivation for building an extra one.

"Even though it was covid, we were able to have over 1270 volunteers come out to the site, those are all Texas A&M students" shared Micah Cimmerer, CFO of Texas A&M Build. "We definitely would not be able to complete all six containers without the volunteers and our builders so it's not just because of us, it's everyone like all of Texas A&M helping us.

Three of the containers are set to stay put for the Aggie reach project, one will go to Eagle Pass, Texas, and two are headed overseas to Africa soon.

