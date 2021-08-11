Texas A&M-based startup company developing battery of the future

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — A young Texas A&M-based startup company is undertaking new research and development aimed at bringing more efficient and "Superfast-charging batteries" closer to markets.

The startup called Flexodes (flex-odes) is conducting research into lithium batteries like those in electric cars and smartphones.

They're working to integrate them with different elements like sulfur. This is in hopes that the two elements can create a faster charge while also reducing the demand for rare earth elements.

"As far as the other environmental impacts we don't use and rare earth metals in this except for the lithium we completely eliminate all of the nickel, cobalt, manganese so from an environmental standpoint based on the pollution costs of mining we are going to completely eliminate all of that by using sulfur." shared Ranga Vasudevan, founder & CEO, Flexodes.

Because sulfur is a by-product of oil refining that needs to be removed, the research team is hopeful that a successful lithium-sulfur battery can be much cheaper in comparison to the lithium-ion batteries currently in electric vehicles.

Before diving into the development of car batteries... Flexodes will first focus its efforts on refining and improving technology for use in mobile devices in the private and defense sectors.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”