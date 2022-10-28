Texas A&M athletics prepares for first NIL pop-up shop

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M players and athletic fans have something to look forward to, and that’s a NIL pop-up shop before the Aggies play Ole Miss on Saturday.

It’s quite common in athletics, allowing fans to show their support for their favorite players on the field.

“We’re going to have our first rep the Aggies pop-up show tomorrow on Saturday out in front of Kyle field. It’s going to really be an exclusive opportunity for the 12th man to see product that features our student-athletes that they can purchase that looks just like what they’re going to wear on the field.

We’re excited to be able to do that, to have this kind of innovative space where fans can see that and see that apparel."

Student-athletes will have the opportunity to get a percentage of sales from the NIL pop-up shop.

Texas A&M hopes to have more pop-up shops in the future.

Texas A&M NIL merchandise will be available for purchase Saturday from noon to 6:30 p.m.

You can find more information on the NIL pop-up shop here.