Texas A&M athletes to receive new support building their social media platform

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Texas A&M University is ready to support its student-athletes in a brand new way!

Titled "AMPLIFY", this innovative Name, Image, and Likeness program is designed to equip Aggie student-athletes with tools and training to maximize their digital brand and platform.

Under SB 1385, student-athletes will be able to profit off their own name and image starting July 1, pending being signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott.

"As we enter a new era in college sports, Texas A&M has the grand ability to be a leader in the name, image, and likeness space so that we can support our student-athletes at the highest level," Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said in a press release. "Our new AMPLIFY platform provides Aggie athletes with the right tools and resources so that they are educated, well-informed, and can capitalize to their full potential. Our job is to put our student-athletes in the best position for success on and off the fields of play, and AMPLIFY helps them reach their goals."

AMPLIFY will include specific programs and cover topics, such as:

Building Your Digital Brand

Financial workshops

Effective Networking

Evaluating Job Opportunities and Negotiating Offers

Mock Job Interviews

Understanding the Aggie Network and Lettermen's Association

Social Media Audit and Analysis

INFLCR Best Practices

Creating Custom Content for Your Brand

Texas A&M's existing relationship with INFLCR, the leading brand-building platform for student-athletes, will be expanded to INFLCR+, giving Aggie student-athletes access to the entire INFLCR suite of services.

COMPASS, a fully integrated education and compliance solution developed by CLC, the nation's leading trademark licensing company, and Game Plan, the premier provider of athlete education, will deliver interactive legal, compliance, and best-practices education as well as serve as the NIL deal disclosure and monitoring hub for student-athletes and staff.

With the recent creation of 12th Man Creative, Aggie student-athletes now have more access to world-class photography, social media professionals, and state-of-the-art social monitoring tools than reportedly any other NCAA program in the country.

As members of the Southeastern Conference, Texas A&M and its student-athletes enjoy the spotlight of the nation's premier athletics conference. The highly successful SEC Network reaches an estimated 70 million subscribers in the United States and has a global reach with availability in 50 countries.

