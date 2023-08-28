Texas A&M Association of Former Students warn of fake Aggie Ring listings online

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Aggie Ring has been a longstanding symbol of academic excellence, and has represented the maroon and white for more than a century.

While the ring is worn by the students who have earned their 90 credit hours and graduates alike, it’s now the target of counterfeiters online trying to cash in on the importance of the Aggie tradition.

Scrolling online, listings can be found for rings being sold at just over a hundred dollars — that doesn’t sit well with the Vice President of the Association of Former Students, Scot Walker, who says Aggies take their traditions very seriously, especially when it comes to something that should be earned.

“When you get down to it, here’s the bottom line — if you buy a fake Aggie ring, then you are a fake Aggie," Walker said.

"No real Aggie is going to give up their integrity to buy something they didn’t earn.”

Resources like the Aggie Ring Scholarship program and the university btoh provide funding for the short-term Loan Program to help with payments if needed. Rings are also offered in alternate metals to help with a cheaper price.

The association advises reporting questionable Aggie rings and potentially unlicensed products to Aggienetwork@aggienetwork.com