Texas A&M alum raising funds to adopt his service dog 'Big Moe'

BRYAN, Texas — A Texas A&M alum is asking for the community's help in raising funds for his service dog's adoption fees.

Carson Wehmeyer, a former member of Texas A&M's Corps of Cadets and its Delta Company, currently works as a gymnastics coach at the Brazos Valley Gymnastics Center.

Wehmeyer said he met "Big Moe" while enrolled in the Warriors Heart program to manage

post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) that led him, at one point, to heavy drinking.

"I didn’t think I’d meet a dog like him, however, when I heard his story we immediately clicked," said Wehmeyer via his GoFundMe statement. "He chose me and the short time I’ve been here has been a wonderful addition to my treatment."

Wehmeyer served three years in the armed forces as a medic. He shared with KRHD that his PTSD stems from witnessing tragic losses while deployed.

"Big Moe" will help Wehmeyer through nightmare mitigation, recognizing when he's having a PTSD episode, monitoring an increase or decrease in his heart rate, and helping him through his daily routine.

"Any additional money over the goal will go directly towards the K9 program at Warriors Heart to help another veteran bring their own service animal home with them" Wehmeyer said.

To make a donation today, visit Wehmeyer's GoFundme here.

