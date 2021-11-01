Texas A&M alum Bill Flores named vice chair of ERCOT

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas A&M alum William H. "Bill" Flores is officially ERCOT'S new vice chair, ERCOT's Board Selection Committee announced Monday.

ERCOT (The Electric Reliability Council of Texas) operates Texas's electrical grid, supplying power to more than 25 million Texas customers.

Flores just finished a decade-long term as the U.S. representative for the 17th Congressional District of Texas.

Flores is also a Texas licensed CPA who completed his undergraduate degree in accounting from Texas A&M. He earned his MBA from Houston Baptist University.

Also joining ERCOT's board committee are Zin Smati and Elaine Mendoza. Mendoza currently serves on the Board of Regents of the Texas A&M University System.

ERCOT is still looking to fill three board member openings.

Texans interested in applying or learning more about the position itself may contact ERCOT's search firm at ERCOTBoard@heidrick.com.

The new ERCOT members will begin their terms starting at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2021.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!