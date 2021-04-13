Texas A&M aims to reshape education in rural areas with new program

COLLEGE STATION, TX — The collegiate edu-nation model program began in Roscoe I-S-D as a way to offer more opportunities for students to receive an education that will lead to jobs that will help that community.

Many students are leaving high school with an associate degree or trade certificate that they can they build upon. The program was started by looking at ways to not only improve education but improve the communities these schools are in.

"And how can we break this cycle of poverty, how can we stop this outflow of these kids in small towns, leaving small towns and never coming back." shared Matt Baker, Professor and Department Head of Agricultural Leadership, Education, and Communications, Texas A&M University

The model is currently being used in seven school districts across the state and looking to add more in the coming year.

