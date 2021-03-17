Texas A&M AgriLife wants you to 'personalize your plate' this March

COLLEGE STATION, TX — March is National Nutrition Month and experts over at Texas A&M AgriLife are taking this opportunity to emphasize the importance of individualized dieting.

The theme for this year's Nutrition month is "Personalize your Plate". New research is showing that certain factors like genetics play a significant role when creating a diet and due to that, there's really no one diet that's perfect for everyone.

"Everybody responds differently to drugs and other interventions and we now know they respond differently to diets and so the personalization of nutrition and diet is really sorted f the next stage of what you could call personalized medicine except more from a prevention standpoint and trying to use diet as a more personalized tool to improve health." shared David Threadgill, a professor in the Department of Veterinary Pathobiology at Texas A&M.

Other factors that AgriLife researchers are taking into consideration for individual diets include behaviors, health conditions, lifestyles, and other applicable individual characteristics.

