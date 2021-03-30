Texas A&M AgriLife urges bull owners to test fertility following Arctic blast

COLLEGE STATION, TX — A word of caution for cattle breeders, Texas A&M Agrilife urges owners to have their bulls checked - as last month's arctic blast might have impacted their ability to reproduce.

Experts say extended exposure during the winter storms could be harmful to bull fertility. In fact, frigid temperatures could have long-term effects on bull culling rates, a delayed breeding season, lower conception rates, and lighter calf rates. All of which, have a huge financial cost to the Texas cattle industry.

"If they do have bulls that are not going to be good, it's good to know that now, because they'll have some that are and so developing that plan, Ronald Gill, professor & livestock specialist at Texas A&M AgriLife extension service. "It might be, that your bulls are testing well right now, but give the others time to recover, so rotate those bulls later and give the ones you started with a break."

Breeders are urged to set an appointment with their vet as soon as possible.

