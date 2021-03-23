Texas A&M Aggies advancing after win over Troy 84-80

Texas A&M narrowly avoided one of the biggest upsets in women’s college basketball history, hanging on in the final seconds to defeat Troy 84-80

The Aggies entered the tournament as a No. 2 seed for the fifth time in program history.

No 15-seed has ever upset a No. 2 seed in the tournament’s history.

The Aggies hit two free throws with less than five seconds left to hang on and advance to the Round of 32, where they will play Iowa State.

The Aggies are chasing their first national championship since they won it all in 2011.

