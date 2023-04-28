Texas A&M Aggie Way Scholarship Initiative to raise $100 million by 2026, making college more accessible

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Many students have dreams of going to college, but aren’t quite sure how to afford it.

Through the Aggie Way Scholarship Initiative, Texas A&M University is ensuring every student has access to receive a higher education.

“We have had on average about 14,000 students that come in every year, new students and that number is going to continue to grow, so there’s a tremendous need,” said Tom Pool, Vice President for Engagement-Central Division, Texas A&M Foundation Office.

Last fall, President M. Katherine Banks announced during the State of the University Address that over the next four years, Texas A&M would raise $100 million by 2026 to make college more accessible.

Jocelyn Enriquez is a senior at Texas A&M.

Scholarships from the foundation and the university made her dreams of becoming a nurse come true.

“Some of the scholarships I’ve received from the Foundation include the Allan A. Marburger Endowed Opportunity Award, and I’ve had the lovely opportunity to meet him thanks to the Foundation and some of the events they’ve hosted, but I’ve also received the Foundation Excellence Award,” Enriquez said.

That award helped to fund Enriquez’ educational journey, and can do the same for future Aggies.

“Our Foundation Excellence Award program that allows our donors who have a passion for students from underrepresented groups,” Pool said.

“Those are all things they can make possible through all of these scholarships that all tie into the Aggie Way Scholarship Initiative.”

For Enriquez, she was determined to lead and succeed for her family and herself.

“It made all of the difference,” Enriquez said.

“That’s the main reason I came to A&M. I went to a couple recruiting events, fell in love with the campus. I am low income, first gen college student, first-gen American.”

Originally not knowing if Texas A&M was an affordable option for Enriquez to atten — to graduating in just a few short weeks.

“So it was pretty unattainable to come to A&M, but after meeting someone that worked at the Foundation, they pretty much told me not to worry, that they’ll see what they could do for me, and then a couple of months later, I had my scholarship offer and I couldn’t say no,” Enriquez said.

Like Enriquez — many students rely on additional aid to attend college, whether it be financial aid or scholarships — but through the Aggie Way Scholarship Initiative, donors can help Aggies receive their education.

“We’re asking our donors to really step up in a major way and to continue to support our students through all of our scholarship programs that we have available to them,” Pool said.

More information on the Aggie Way Scholarship Initiativeon Texas A&M Today, and scholarship resources for students here.