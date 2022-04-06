Texas A&M Ad Campaign ‘Where You Belong’ Gets Highly Awarded

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M is being awarded for its ‘Where You Belong’ ad campaign made by a husband-and-wife duo who own a production company.

‘Where You Belong’ is an on-going ad campaign by A&M. It’s a series of videos highlighting students of yesterday and today – focusing on culture and diversity.

Warren and Julie Cook are the husband-wife duo bringing these stories of A&M to life and said the Aggieland experience was unbelievable.

“Its memories for us, for a lifetime. All the people we met who are just trying to change the world here – students, to administration to professors to the people who helped us get into all these different buildings and tell stories and for us to come down here and scout and figure out how we are going to shoot it our way was a blast.” Explained Warren Cook owner of ‘Making Something Beautiful’ production company.

The Cooks say they have more projects lined up with A&M being produced very soon and have valued the students most of all for telling their unique stories.

Texas A&M and Make Something Beautiful received Best of Show for 5 productions.

All golds will move onto the District level and then onto Nationals.