BRYAN, TX — Kids in Bryan and College Station missed out on 4-H because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the Texas 4-H Roundup is back in the Brazos Valley!

Several of their events are moving off the Texas A&M campus this year. Some will be held in Downtown Bryan, while others will go to the Wolf Penn Amphitheater in College Station.

The kickoff event will start on June 8 at the Palace Theater in Bryan. Destination Bryan is planning to have 13-hundred people attend.

"Attendees can come and grab some food from downtown restaurants and get it to go and enjoy it in that enclosed main street, we'll also have yard games we will have music playing we will have a concert towards the end of the evening after the award ceremony, we'll have a mechanical bull, a lot of photo opportunities, so we really just wanted to create a fun environment for these students and families to enjoy." shared Morgan Key, business development manager, Destination Bryan.

Along with the roundup, the 4-H Competitions will run until June 15.

