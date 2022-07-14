Texans switching to solar energy after grid failure, inflation

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texans are making the switch over to solar energy and it looks like they might be helping the state power grid in the process.

For millions more though, the question remains... is Texas still a good place to install solar panels?

Indeed, while Texans have various reasons for making the transition, for some, their aspirations include reducing the overall demand on the grid.

Like Bill Flores with ERCOT, he says he believes in making the switch to solar energy.

”The reason for that is A, it reduces our carbon footprint, B, it reduces our electric costs and C, t felt like me it was the right thing to do,” Bill Flores said as he was installing solar in his own home.

William Arvance, owner and president of All Solar Texas, launched his company in Bryan after last year's winter storm.

”When the freeze happened, I mean that was like a wake-up call for Texans everywhere, people died it’s not like it was just an inconvenience for a few hours with a brief power outage,” Arvance said.

The grid is challenged with extreme cold or hot temperatures. Flores believes with solar energy, he can help offset the demand.

”We’re going to have record demand again today on the ERCOT grid and I was hoping to have this system installed last Tuesday so I can be a net contributor to the grid, instead of a net draw,” Flores said.

Meanwhile, others say the costs have become finally become more affordable.

”With the financing, we’re looking at really low-interest rates long-term so you can break that cost up over 10,15,25 years," Arvance said.

"You’re looking at a product that is very affordable, plus you have the 26 percent tax credit which ends this year which helps reduce some of the costs,”

Flores said he believes green energy has not only become more accessible but is also worth it.

”Higher electric prices, plus the tax credit and now the really decreased cost of solar and its efficiency, these systems are worth it for homeowners."