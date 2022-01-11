Texans discuss why they chose to change careers during Great Resignation

Approximately 4.5 million workers in the United States left their jobs in November alone.

Texas A&M Mays Business School professor Dr. Anthony Klotz talked with KRHD news back in October, predicting what he termed ‘the Great Resignation.’

“It may be worth giving it a try, and you realize - this isn’t as bad as I thought it was, or I actually enjoy it, or it’s actually nice getting some separation between my personal life and my professional life," Klotz said.

His theory describes how Americans who otherwise would have left their jobs in normal circumstances, held off on quitting while the pandemic and mass layoffs were going on. Now, that build-up of pending resignations is bursting.

“I was looking at making a transition," said Caroline Brewton, a Texan who switched jobs in 2021. "I was really looking at quality-of-life issues. I’d had long commutes, and I wasn’t necessarily able to telework.”

For Texans like Brewton, finding a job that didn’t require her to drive two hours each day (thus allowing her to see her family more) was key to her changing careers.

Another reason Dr. Klotz said Americans are resigning, is that during the pandemic, they had time to ponder what they truly valued; spending time with loved ones, following dreams and passion projects, and leading a purposeful life.

“When I was in that role, I wasn’t feeling challenged," said Amber Woolwine, another Texan who switched jobs in 2021. "They had made a lot of changes I didn’t like.”

Woolwine explained that she left her job of four years for one that not only paid her more money but gave her more engaging and difficult tasks to do. Woolwine and Brewton said that Americans like themselves are joining the Great Resignation, not because they don’t want to work, but because they are learning to value themselves.

“It’s nice to kind of be able to look at your work, what you’re doing, and how far you’ve come personally with what you’ve learned, and just say, ‘you know what? I deserve more because I can do more and go do more," Woolwine commented. "Because that’s what happened with me.”

While millions of people are quitting their jobs, millions are also signing up for new jobs. The U.S. Department of Labor reported that while 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November, 6.7 million Americans started new jobs.