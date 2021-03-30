Terroristic threats end in arrest at Brazos Center Vaccine Hub

BRYAN, TX — A man has been arrested by College Station Police after threatening to "shoot up" the Brazos Center.

Larry Darnell Blue, 68, was booked and transported to the Brazos County Jail for terroristic threats Monday afternoon.

On March 29, around 3:28 P.M., a College Station officer was approached by a Red Cross volunteer, stating their assistance was needed inside.

According to the probable cause statement, the CSPD officer was notified of a male who had just threatened to 'shoot up' the entire place and was now exiting into the parking lot.

Police reportedly followed Blue and asked him to exit his parked vehicle for questioning. Police said Blue allegedly cursed at them, all while resisting arrest; they reportedly did not find any weapons or illegal substances on Blue.

According to the probable cause statement, Blue claimed to be an active member of the West Coast Crips, a 'violent gang', that's reportedly, 'known for committing all types of crimes such as murder, extortion, prostitution, illegal drug dealing, robbery, thefts.'

Blue's bail is currently set at $3,000.

