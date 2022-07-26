TEEX law enforcement trains community on self-defense & awareness

BRYAN, Texas — Remain AWARE: ' a ssess your surroundings w hile remaining a ware and being r ealistic about your e nvironment

Texas A&M Engineering Extension law enforcement at RELLIS is inviting people across the state to learn how to train others in self-defense. Those taking the course learn self-defense skills that are utilized in situations where they're targeted or attacked.

After two days of RELLIS training, these community members will be able to take the skills they gained and teach them to their local communities in a five or six-hour course.

Watch tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for the full story.