TEEX holds 93rd annual fire training school municipal week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) is holding its 93rd annual fire school training.

From July 24-29, over 900 municipal and volunteer firefighters will participate in the fire training school at Brayton Fire Training Field.

Firefighters from all across Texas and out of state will learn vital skills throughout the training to prepare them for real-life scenarios.

TEEX says it is important to have a "safe, capable, and equipped fire service is essential to handling fires at the local level and decreasing the amount of state assistance needed."

