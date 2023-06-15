'Teacher Closet' opens for 2nd year, providing Brazos Valley educators with free classroom supplies

BRYAN, Texas — Over the last year, Monica Martinez has built the "Teacher Closet" at Morningstar Storage in Bryan from the ground up.

It’s grown from one storage unit to three, which provides educators in the Brazos Valley with supplies for their classrooms.

“A lot of times the schools don’t provide some of the things that we would like to use,” said Kathy Hall, teacher in Bryan ISD.

Hall has been teaching for over 20 years and knows a thing or two about stocking up.

“These teachers have very giving hearts, and they go out and spend their own money on it, so this great that we don’t have to spend our own money,” Hall said.

The Teacher Closet provides free supplies for classrooms, so teachers aren’t left paying out of pocket.

More than 70 teachers across the Brazos Valley have received supplies, including Lillian Burton.

“Being able to come here and pick out supplies I know my students will need, and ones we can use in the classroom where it will help the families out, by not having the added stress of having to get school supplies for the year, is very helpful," Burton said.

Martinez says it’s the giving community that has helped her build it to where it is now.

“It’s just the overwhelming support. I just love how much we have been able to help teachers this last year, just seeing all these teachers walk in makes my heart happy because I want them to be able to come shop for free, Martinez said.

"All this stuff is free. I just want to give it away, give it away and continue to give it away."

Information on shopping hours and how to donate supplies to the Teacher Closet can be found here.