TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Texas A&M to play Wake Forest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Texas A&M, 8-4, will face No. 20 Wake Forest on New Year’s Eve in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Kickoff will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 31 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased by clicking here.

Priority deadline is by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7 (CT).

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!