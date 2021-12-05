Watch
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Texas A&M to play Wake Forest

Posted at 4:02 PM, Dec 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-05 17:11:12-05

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Texas A&M, 8-4, will face No. 20 Wake Forest on New Year’s Eve in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Kickoff will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 31 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased by clicking here.

Priority deadline is by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7 (CT).

