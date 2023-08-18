TAMU Police Department changes marijuana enforcement policy

Texas A&M University student Garrett Tresch hasn’t used marijuana, though he has some friends that say they do.

"I do have friends that do partake, but they’re usually very discrete about how they do it," Tresch said.

But he says the Texas A&M University Police Department's new marijuana policy could protect students like his friends against criminal charges if caught.

The policy attempts to reduce immediate arrests for those in possession of less than two ounces of marijuana.

Instead, the department will confiscate the drug, release the person if possession is their only charge, file a criminal report and seek an arrest warrant from the Brazos County Attorney’s Office.

If the warrant is granted, the person will have an chance to turn themselves in.

The department was able to make the changes since the Texas Code of Criminal Procedures gives Texas police officers the choice to arrest someone for an offense that happens within their view or get an arrest warrant.

Tresch said policies like this can help preserve students' futures.

"I think a lot of doors close with like a criminal record," Tresch said. "Just the simple confiscating stops them from a legal response."

The police department said the the law will "best serve" everyone.

"We believe this procedure best serves all parties involved and still allows the Texas A&M University Police Department to continue to enforce the laws and follow the criminal procedures set forth by the Texas Legislature," the department said in a press release.

But Tresch does express concerns like whether it could lead to higher amounts of possession.

"Like if you get away with two, why not have a little bit more and push it a little bit?" he said.

15 ABC will provide updates on when the policy will go into effect.