SWAT, hostage negotiators respond to barricaded suspect near Texas A&M: Police

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — At least one person has barricaded themselves inside an apartment near Texas A&M University, prompting a SWAT team response, police said.



Officers, SWAT and HNT are@currently on scene in the 1600 block of Southwest Pkwy. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/hhBUtBCqel — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) August 16, 2022

College Station police department said a suspect barricaded themselves inside an apartment in the 1600 block of Southwest Pkwy.



A hostage negotiation team is also on scene, according to police.

Officials asked the public to avoid the area at this time.

It's unknown if the person inside the apartment has a weapon or is holding anyone hostage.

This is a developing story. The article will be updated with information as it becomes available.