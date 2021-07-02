Suspected arrested for reportedly sexually assaulting a child for several-years

COLLEGE STATION, TX — A man has been arrested after College Station police said his underage victim confirmed being sexually assaulted by him.

34-year-old Sean Michael Conroy was arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual assault of a child.

On Jan 29, CSPD responded to 400 Harvey Road for a sexual assault of a child report.

According to arrest records, Conroy assaulted his victim multiple times in 2018-2019, during this time the child was under the age of 17 and residing with their mother.

The victim said the assaults would occur while they were asleep or half-asleep and involved digital penetration, often lasting 10-15 minutes.

The victim added they would not move or make it known they were awake out of fear of what would happen if Conroy knew they were awake.

Conroy refused to give a statement when questioned by CSPD.

The victim shared that while they could not see Conroy during these assaults, they could recognize his 'rough' hands and the sound of his footsteps.

Conroy is currently being held in the Brazos County Detention Center in lieu of a $135,000 bond.

