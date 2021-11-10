Man wanted for double homicide arrested in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A suspect wanted for double homicide has been located in College Station.

Luis Antonio Sosa, 24, of Houston, has been charged with Capital Murder in the shooting deaths of Joel Campos, 21, and Javan Gonzalez, 23.

The shooting occurred July 17, at 10800 W. Little York Rd in Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriffs Office (HSCO).

Houston officers arrived at the scene to find one shooting victim succumbed to his injuries.

The other was life-flighted to a nearby hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced deceased.

Sosa was arrested by members of the HCSO's Warrants Division without incident.

He has since been transported and booked in the Harris County Jail.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!