Suspect in Bryan mass shooting appears in court, bond set

BRYAN, TEXAS — The suspect identified in the tragedy that unfolded in Bryan Thursday where shots were fired at Kent Moore Cabinets was arraigned in a Brazos County courtroom Friday afternoon.

Larry Bollin, the suspect in this case, went before Brazos County's Justice of the Peace Celina Vasquez to hear the charges against him.

Judge Celina Vasquez, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, in a Brazos County courtroom Friday, read charges loud and clear.

"Mr. Larry Winston Bollin sir...you are here at the Brazos County jail. You were arrested sir for murder, you also have a warrant out of Grimes County for attempted capital murder. Are you aware of that sir?" Judge Vasquez said.

The charges are related to Thursday's mass shooting leaving a Bryan resident dead, a total of 7 people including a DPS trooper still in critical, but stable condition, where the suspect opened fire at his place of employment in Bryan were announced via video call.

"Now on the murder charge sir...that bond amount is set at 1.2 million dollars. On the attempted capital murder, that one is 1 million dollars. With no further questions proceed with the officer and sign your paperwork," Judge Vasquez added.

The purpose of Friday's time in court was for Justice of the Peace Celina Vasquez to read Bollin his rights, inform him of his charges and let him know the procedure for obtaining a court-appointed attorney and if he chose a court-appointed attorney, it would take at least 4 days. He requested a court-appointed attorney.

"Three days in order for us to process your paperwork and then an additional day for an attorney to reach out to you, if you stay in jail and don't bond out," Judge Vasquez added.

In the search for justice for the victims and the community, it's still unknown if there was any motive for these alleged crimes.

"Investigators are looking very closely at a lot of different pieces of information to make sure they get all of the things that they need to get the answers they need, not only that our investigators need, but answers the community wants as well," Lt. Craig Cummings with Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Friday's arraignment was Bollin's first court appearance and the appearance wrapped up in less than 5 minutes in total and there's no word on where his next court appearance will be.