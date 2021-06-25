Suspect arrested for alleged involvement in nationwide ticket scam

COLLEGE STATION, TX — A man has been arrested on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - Southern District of Texas.

Derrick Langford, 46, is reported to have been involved in a nationwide ticket scam, one that included a Texas A&M football game in 2018.

Langford was arrested in California on June 24 and he is set to make his initial court appearance in Oakland at 1 P.M. (PST) today.

According to the indictment, Langford used email to obtain stolen credit card information from victims across the United States.

He then allegedly used that data and false identities to buy tickets for sporting events, concerts, and other entertainment venues across the United States which he then re-sold on internet-based ticket resale sites like Ticket Liquidator.

According to the charges, one event was the Texas A&M football game against Clemson on Sept. 8, 2018. As part of the scheme, Langford had allegedly created false buyer accounts and used stolen credit card numbers to buy tickets to that game.

According to the indictment, Langford then resold the fraudulently-purchased tickets on ticket resale sites to unsuspecting buyers.

Texas A&M discovered the fraud and invalidated the tickets.

However, some had already been allegedly been sold to unsuspecting buyers which caused the university to incur a 100% loss on the fraudulent tickets.

As the scheme continued, Langford received stolen credit card information and personal identifying information of more than 75 victims in one of his email accounts, according to the charges.

If convicted of wire fraud or conspiracy to do so, Langford faces a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine. The identity theft carries an additional two years, which must be served consecutively to any other prison term imposed.

The FBI conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Texas A&M University Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Quincy Ollison and Belinda Beek are prosecuting the case.

