Suspect arrested for allegedly assaulting pregnant woman, evading arrest

BRYAN, TX — A man has been arrested after Bryan Police said he admitted to assaulting a pregnant woman and evading arrest.

32-year-old Mark Allen Chambers Jr. was arrested and charged with assault of a pregnant person, evading arrest detention, resisting arrest search or transport, and driving with a suspended/revoked license.

On June 26, BPD responded to 105 Davis Street for an assault report.

According to arrest records, the pregnant woman stated that was she assaulted the day before by Chambers. She said that he had punched and slapped her on the face and to the back of the head.

The victim said that after the assault occurred, she left the apartment that she shared with Chambers.

The next day, the victim returned to the apartment with a friend. When the friend entered the apartment, they found Chambers waiting inside.

The victim's friend immediately ran back to the car. While her friend was trying to get into the car, the victim began to reverse the car, dragging her friend about 25-30 feet and knocking down a line of mailboxes.

The victim then ran inside to get her friend a towel, where she was met by Chambers who punched and slapped her again.

According to court documents, the victim had a protective order issued against Chambers that lasted from April 23 to July 23. Upon expiring, the two married the following day.

Police said that Chambers confirmed that he knew the victim was pregnant with his child.

Chambers is currently being held in the Brazos County Detention Center in lieu of a $30,000 bond.

