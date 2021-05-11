Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting neighbors dog, leaving it on driveway

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office announced that a man has been taken into custody after allegedly shooting a neighbor's dog in March.

On May 7, investigators and deputies executed an arrest warrant for Rolf Meier at his residence.

Meier reportedly told deputies he had shot the neighboring family's Black Labrador Retriever for defecating in his yard.

The dog was found injured from a gunshot wound on the owner's driveway and passed away before the family could transport their pet to a veterinarian.

The animal was later transported to the Texas A&M Veterinary Lab where it was determined the family pet died as a result of the gunshot.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Meier has been charged with animal cruelty (non-livestock), a third-degree felony, and had his bond set at $3,000.

