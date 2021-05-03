Suspect arrested after allegedly assaulting man with broken beer bottle outside Northgate dance club

COLLEGE STATION, TX — A suspect has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a man with a broken beer bottle outside of a College Station dance club.

21-year-old Tristian Allen Andrews has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On May 2, a College Station officer responded to a crowd forming around two men in the Northgate district.

According to the probable cause statement, a man had Andrews in a headlock when additional CSPD officers separated the two.

Officers noted the man had a one to two inch cut on his lower right palm and arm and was bleeding heavily.

Upon further investigation, officers learned Andrews had to be escorted out of Shiner Park after reportedly becoming upset after someone knocked his hat off on the dance floor.

Authorities say upon exiting, Andrews saw the man and shouted a racial slur before attacking him with a broken beer glass bottle.

According to the probable cause statement, witnesses told officers the victim had not interacted with Andrews earlier and was merely exiting the establishment himself.

Andrews was charged, arrested, and booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on May 2 at 3:40 A.M. He was released later that day after posting a surety bond.

