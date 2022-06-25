Supreme Court votes to expand gun rights

CENTRAL, Texas — In a six to three split vote the Supreme Court is cracking down on New York's proper cause gun law. This will relax restrictions on licensed open carry in public places.

Young family members of Uvalde victims are speaking up for gun reform.

”As I said I'm here to honor Jackie, her friends, their families, my family, and my community. You can honor them too by-passing gun safety legislation,” said Jazmin Cazares, sister of Uvalde victim.

But as Jazmin Cazares shared her piece at the Texas State House Hearing, the Supreme Court gathered to review gun laws, where the majority ruling in favor of expanding gun rights.

”Anything that helps law-abiding citizens to better be able to protect themselves is always no matter where it’s coming from. The only thing that is carry is, if you’re going to take on carrying a firearm, you’ve got to be responsible from all the ways," said Johnny Price, Owner of Big Iron Handgun Licensing.

The ruling threw out a New York requirement to show proof of self-defense needs to carry a concealed weapon outside the home which could mean changes for other states with similar restrictions.

”A lot of the gun control that so many are trying to put out there it just violates our rights to freely protect ourselves,” said Price.

”I do think it’s bad timing, but I don’t know if there’s ever a good time. And the thing with people carrying guns outside their homes, I mean you know people get drunk and you take your gun out and now that’s an option that people have,” said Patti Potter, Advocate for Teachers for Gun Control.

Although this ruling does not impact states licensing requirements or background check guidelines, Patti Potter for gun control is unsure of the doors this can open.

”I’m cautiously optimistic ... I feel like you know I can see progress compared to what it used to be,” said Potter.

According to the Associated Press, this is the first decision regarding the topic of guns the high courts have made in more than a decade.