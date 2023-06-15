Summer heats up with junior firefighter camp in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It’s never too early to become a hero in your community. That’s what junior firefighters are learning about with the College Station Fire Department.

It's an eager group of future firefighters as they explore how the local fire service protects the community.

Over at Station #5 in College Station, you will find Liam McCoy and Hana Herrera, excited to be junior firefighters.

“It’s very fun to do in the summer,” Liam said.

Liam is going to 5th grade and Hana is going to 4th.

They shared why they chose this summer camp.

“I was kind of interested in this, so I wanted to do it,” said McCoy.

“My mom asked me if I wanted to join and I said yes because it sounded cool,” said Herrera.

This summer camp is filled with hands-on experiments for campers to explore.

“The kids come out for a week,” said Stuart Marrs of the College Station Fire Department. “All morning long, they get to learn about fire safety, EMS. Today is Hazmat Day so we did elephant toothpaste, we did Mentos and Coke. We did a volcano.”

Campers get a front row seat to all the action.

“I’m looking forward to the water day tomorrow and spraying the hose,” Liam said.

Ultimately, showing these kiddos the life of a firefighter.

“Kids are learning about safety and what firefighters’ kind of have to deal with when we go on a HazMat event,” said Marrs.

Along with rope rescue and repelling, emergency escape plans, an inflatable maze and smoke house, and trying on firefighter gear.

”Friday, we’re going to put it all together into a big scenario, a big emergency scene scenario,” said Marrs.

Junior Firefighter camp wraps up Friday. They will understand just how much our local heroes protect and serve the community.

“They’re going to know what firefighters do on a daily basis, what we’re thinking about when we’re on scene, how we’re keeping ourselves safe and how we’re keeping the community safe,” said Marrs.

If you’d like to follow along with the junior firefighters, you can follow along on the College Station Fire Department’s Facebook page for daily pictures and updates.