Summer heat causing extreme drought conditions now impacting Brazos Valley farmers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Extreme drought-like conditions are putting a strain on farmers, but what does this mean for local farmers' markets and their shoppers?

If you're looking for locally grown corn or tomatoes, you’ll want to move quickly because there’s no telling how long this season will last.

The farm patch assistant manager Mike Marino is responsible for sourcing the local produce they sell.

Marino acknowledges it’s a difficult time for farmers. Although he said the produce is coming in he fears the conditions farmers' crops are facing.

”With this heat coming on we just don’t know how long it will probably last it might be a shorter season, like homegrown tomatoes might come off at one time,” said Mike Marino, Farm Patch Market assistant Manager.

It’s that sweet spot these farmers are looking for not too much and not too little.

“Last year was bad too, was too much rain, but this year it’s no rain, so it’s hard on farmers right now,” said Marino.

But if these conditions continue for farmers Marino says he may have to outsource out of state.

“You just got to go to other places to get what you're looking for because when the locals are done that's it their done,” said Marino.

According to the U.S drought monitor, the majority of South Texas sits in an extreme drought condition zone. But those may not be the only problems farmers are facing.

“It’s heat and drought but also some labor as well. Some having to get this product out of the field faster,” said Marino.

Marino said the farm patch shoppers come for the locally grown produce, so he hopes to continue giving them what they want for as long as possible.