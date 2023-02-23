Sul Ross students honor Veterans in 25th annual Valentine's program

BRYAN, Texas — Students at Sul Ross Elementary presented over 500 valentines to heroes in the area this afternoon to celebrate their 25th annual 'Valentines for Veterans' program.

Whether a current or former member of the United States military, there are students to honor those who have served and continue to serve the country.

Students gathered into the cafeteria of Sul Ross to honor local Veterans, singing the 'Star Spangled Banner' and waving red, white and blue flags.

Skylar Shappell is a student at Sul Ross and wrote a poem.

“We serve you and you serve us, and we commit to you while you save,” Schappell said.

Shappell says he may look to join the army one day.

Felicia Benford is a Veteran of 20 years and serves as a secretary on the Bryan ISD Board.

She’s attended 'Valentines for Veterans' for the past 15 years.

“It really touches my heart for them to learn about what it means to be military personnel,” said Felicia Benford, Veteran, Bryan ISD Board.

“All of my family is in the military and to be able to have the children learn about that and understand what it means, it is really something emotional.”

Nathaniel Stewart played the piano for Veterans and first responders.

He prepared five weeks for this moment.

“At first I didn’t think I could do it because [it] was very complicated but then it just got easier, but my parents and teacher helped, and my parents helped, they also play the piano, so it was helpful,” Stewart said.

Stewart says he is also looking to join the service one day.

“I’ve wanted to join the Marines for a while, and it felt good to show what I could do in front of the veterans,” Stewart said.

Joanetta Carter is a Veteran and says the future is bright because of students like those at Sul Ross.

The program touched her heart.

“I think this puts that little seed in them so if does grow up and come to fruition, I mean like wow, and if not, at least they have that pride instilled in them and it starts young,” Carter said.