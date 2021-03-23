Students should plan to attend courses in person this fall, Texas A&M leadership says

COLLEGE STATION, TX — On March 22, Texas A&M Interim Provost & Executive Vice President, Dr. Mark H. Weichold, announced, the campus plans on returning to a 'near-normal 2021 fall semester, stating in part, "Students should plan to attend courses in person this fall."

"Given the progress our state and community are making with vaccinations, the university’s successful testing and contact tracing operations, and a decreasing campus caseload, I am writing to let you know we are planning for a near-normal offering of coursework for the fall semester." Dr. Weichold wrote in part to the Aggieland community.

With that being said, to allow departments and colleges time to make adjustments for the fall schedule, class scheduling and registration will reportedly be delayed about a month.

According to the Office of The Provost, the anticipated dates for fall 2021 pre-registration as follows:

• Fall schedule released to the public: April 27

• Pre-registration: April 29-May 12

• Open registration: May 13-May 25 at 5 p.m.

On that note, it's also being reported that summer courses will not be affected by this new announcement, and pre-registration will still proceed as scheduled for April 1-16.

"Please know that your health and well-being are important to us as we make this transition. While the fall semester is five months away, we will be monitoring conditions carefully. If changes are needed, we are prepared to adjust appropriately. We will continue to inform you as close to real-time as possible so that you are aware of the direction the university is taking." Dr. Weichold wrote."While this news is welcome for many, I know that some of you may have questions. The leadership team is working on the details for faculty, staff, and students, and we will release guidance in the coming days and weeks to help you prepare for the fall semester."

At this time, Dr. Weichold is asking the Aggieland community to submit any questions or suggestions via email at provostcomm@tamu.edu or by calling (979)-458-5216.

"We look forward to seeing you back this fall and will continue to keep you updated throughout the summer." Dr. Weichold wrote in closing.

