Students get jump start on health care careers at Blinn RELLIS summer camp

BRYAN, Texas — You’re never too young to realize you can make a difference in the world.

That’s just one of things students are learning at the Blinn Health Sciences Summer camp at the RELLIS Campus.

Tilgman Golding is part of this summer’s health sciences camp. He’s headed into eighth grade with a heart full of service.

“It’s part of my school’s motto, ‘others before self,’ so I’d like to help other people other than myself,” said Golding. “I think I might want to join the health field or something like that.”

Serena Munsinger is a surgical tech student at the Blinn RELLIS Campus.

She’s one of the leading mentors in the camp teaching kids about how to effectively prepare for surgery, how the operation room works and what role they can play.

“I definitely started thinking there’s no way I can do this,” said Munsinger. “As the months went on and a year went by, I don’t know. I just never thought I would get this far, as much as I have.”

Avery Nerren will start high school in a couple of months. She discovered her love for science at a young age.

“I’m very interested in Forensic Science,” said Nerren. “I think it’s very interesting. I want to be partially involved with law but I want to partially be involved with science.”

For Nerren, her love for the medical field stems from her favorite show Forensic Files.

“Plants have their own separate DNA kind of like people do, like individual plants not just the species, and bugs can tell you the time that something or someone died,” stated Nerren. “I find that really interesting.”

Campers get to experience a full scope of health sciences from learning EMS lifesaving skills, moulage and radiology technology.

Munsinger is eager to teach the new generation of health professionals.

She understands the impact it can have on their future.

“I wish that when I was growing up, I had someone who was teaching me about all these things because our program isn’t one that’s well known,” said Munsinger. “I didn’t really know about it until I did my research.

She’s getting ready for graduation in a couple of months.

She’s inspiring the endless possibilities they can have with a career in the health care field.

“Everything you need to essentially set you up to be successful, you learn within this program in 18 months,” said Munsinger.

Students wrapped up camp with a simulation to show how to respond to an emergency. From the time a call is made to 9-1-1 to when the patient is hospitalized and receiving care.

They were all given an award for their hard work.