Student Bonfire wants to clear your land... for free!

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Attention Aggieland!

Student Bonfire is searching for new cut-sites for this year's student festivities. 25 News reached out to Bryan Peters, a junior Red Pot, who says, student leaders are looking for several acres of land to clear... free of charge of course!

"We completely understand this land is yours, this land is a gift, that you're giving to us and we promise to always respect that." Peters shared. "If you don't to be a part in the clearing process, don't worry, we have our experienced team members, they'll take care of everything for you."

For anyone in the community interested in having their land cleared and lumber used for this years Aggie bonfire.

Contact Bryan Peters at 208-371-6027 or via email directly at Bryan.Peters@studentbonfire.com

Last month, Peters shared the Aggie organization was able to provide firewood to over 100 people across Brazos, using their leftover supply from last years stack.