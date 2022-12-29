'Still waiting': Texas woman stranded amid Southwest cancelations misses Christmas

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Across multiple states, we are seeing flight delays and cancellations.

Originally due to inclement weather with the arctic blast that blew through the region, and now airlines are making arrangements to ensure customers make it to their destinations.

One young lady has been stuck in California as she tries to make it to Bryan to visit family for the holidays.

For Southwest Airlines, thousands of flights are being canceled daily at multiple airports, leaving customers to wait it out at the airport and hope for a reschedule or rebook with another airline.

Sydney Montez was at the LAX airport on December 26 flying to Bryan to see her family for Christmas.

This was her first time flying alone, and after a long check-in process... she would then wait hours to board her flight.

“Honestly, it was a really bad experience,” Montez said.

“When I first heard it was delayed, I assumed that it would only be for 30 minutes or so,"

"They didn’t really give us any updates,"

"We were kind of just waiting there for a whole eight hours.”

Montez says it was not until after eight hours, Southwest finally announced the flight was canceled.

“I didn’t want to leave and then find out the plane takes off or try to decide whether I should get a refund or rebook a flight because I heard some people were in there on their fourth attempt to get a new flight,” Montez said.

When Southwest flights started to cancel by the hundreds at airports, other airlines were not an option for Montez.

“If they would’ve told me that at the beginning, I could’ve gotten a new flight with another airline or something but at that point, all the other flights were a thousand dollars so there was no way I could’ve gotten anything else,” Montez said.

Montez is currently set to leave LAX on December 31.

This will be her third attempt to visit her family… almost a week after Christmas.

According to Southwest’s website, customers may be eligible to rebook or fly on standby without any charges.