Step Into the Light Tour is coming to the Reed Arena, Nov 20

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Reed Arena and College Station have been chosen as one of the stops for a 17 city Christian rock music concert tour scheduled to start later this fall.

Awakening Events announced today that the Step Into the Light Tour will be stopping in College Station on November 20, with the headlining band being the Australian Christian rock band Newsboys.

Newsboys, like many other musical acts, stopped touring as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and now after a 15-month hiatus, the band is amped up to return to touring the U.S and performing to full capacity crowds once again.

"Whenever we can come to a college town, I love that, because there's an energy you know a young energy that comes with playing college towns, I love that, I love going out after the show and going out to eat and connecting with that energy and then, of course, the crowd is going to be great, they're going to be college-age and I love the energy that comes with that." shared Duncan Phillips, Drummer for Newsboys.

Along with Newsboys, other performers on the tour include Mandisa, We Are Messengers, Cade Thompson and Adam McGee.

