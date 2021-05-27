Staycationing looking to be the hot trend this Memorial Day weekend!

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — Usually, people take advantage of a holiday weekend by planning a getaway, but you don't necessarily have to go far. Staycations are becoming a trend that gives you and the local economy a boost.

When travel agent Anthony Cooper asked his clients, how they would spend their weekend going out locally Memorial Day weekend, this is what they said.

"Oh, I'd just go to a hotel, and maybe try out some new food venues, that I haven't eaten at, or maybe go some places we've never been before and eat at a place we haven't been to in over a year," Anthony Cooper, travel agent, The Cruise Studio said.

Giovanne Turincio is a longtime fan of staycationing in Aggieland. The Aggie alumni takes advantage of visiting places like Aggieland Safari or even just walking through the Texas A&M campus, investing her heart and wallet to support locals.

"I'm thinking I might just book like a week in Bryan, College Station and just spend some time exploring the new places in College Station," Turincio said.

A staycation gives you a chance to see your city in a whole new light.

"There are lots of amazing things to do in Bryan, College Station," Turincio said.

That's why Cooper says a good ole staycation is the way to go this memorial weekend.

"Even getting out of your house and going to a hotel seven miles down the road for a couple of days, that's an investment of your time," Cooper said.

It gives you a mental break from your normal life and keeps your dollars right here in town.

"Don't look at it as spending money. Look at it as an investment in yourself and also your community because that is what you're going to be doing," Cooper said.

So you can refresh, explore and support local!

