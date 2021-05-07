Starlight Music Series returns to College Station starting May 8

COLLEGE STATION, TX — A major music event is returning to the Brazos Valley this weekend.

Brazos valley residents will gather at the Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater for some music under the stars. This Saturday, May 8th gates open at six and the concert starts at seven.

Later this month they will host their second show and the last show within the Starlight Music Series will be held in June.

This event has taken place for 19 years. Last year the city put the event on a hiatus but it's finally making its mark in College Station once again.

“We’re finally getting our starlight series back," said Ana Romeo, recreation manager for the City of College Station Parks and Recreation. "Super excited to have the community come out to a free concert,” “and we’re outside, it’s outdoors, it’s beautiful at night,”

The Wolf Pen Amphitheater offers a COVID-friendly environment outdoors with a large grassy seating area.

This event coordinated by the city of College Station Parks and Recreation will not only rejoice the community through local musicians but are also allowing three local vendors to use this opportunity to build their business back up.

“We are recommending that people still wear their masks especially when they're seated at their spaces," added Romeo. "Just to make sure they respect distance with other people, we don’t have anything marked on the ground but we know that people tend to kind of stay distanced,”

The amphitheater can hold 75-thousand people and will host a designated blanket seating area.

One of the local artists who began performing at starlight says returning is like her journey coming full circle.

“The first time I played starlight," shared Reagan Quinn, local performer. "I was part of a voters choice contest and I hadn’t put out any music, I was barely performing and I felt like it really opened the door for me,”

Reagan Quinn calls College Station her home. After a tough year on her career, she took the time to write music and looks forward to shedding a little hope with the community through her new song Rainbow.

”At the end of the road there’s a rainbow there’s a light at the end of the tunnel," Quinn explained. "I'm really excited to be able to sing that song in my hometown for my family and friends that will be there and the community and just to feel that spark of hope that we all need,”

The Starlight Music Series is a free event but the amphitheater can be rented by anyone interested in holding a private performance.

You are permitted to bring a cooler and drinks no larger than 48 quarts. But there are no pets, glass bottles, or kegs of any kind allowed inside.

