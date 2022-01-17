St. Joseph Health updates visitation policy

BRYAN, Texas — St. Joseph Health has adopted new visitation guidelines to help protect the local community against COVID-19.

Starting Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, visitors at St. Joseph Health ages 18 and older will now be allowed to visit patients that do not require isolation precautions.

Exemptions to visitation include:

• If ordered by a physician, no visitors will be allowed for certain high-risk patients requiring isolation precautions, such as COVID positive status.

• Visitation exemptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis and must be approved by the hospital administration.

Visitation Hours:

Visiting hours are set for 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with visitors being allowed to enter until 7 p.m.

Additional updates:

• One visitor per patient for hospitalizations, ED visits and the day of the procedure until the patient leaves the pre-procedural area.

• Two visitors will also be allowed for patients in labor, delivery, and postpartum.

• Related children will also be allowed, but should remain in the room of the patient they are visiting, masked if possible. No other children will be allowed in the facilities.