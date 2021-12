BRYAN, Texas — St. Joseph Health said an “overwhelming number” of people are using its emergency rooms for COVID-19 testing.

Worried about the ER’s being overwhelmed by the influx, St. Joe’s is asking people to check the Brazos County Health Department’s website for a list of COVID testing sites.

According to the state, there have been more than 5,000 COVID tests in Brazos County over the past week.

There were 305 new COVID cases in Brazos County on Friday and 1,008 active cases.