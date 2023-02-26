Spring 2023 Wedding Show and Benefit

BRYAN, Texas — Two organization helping soon to be married couples with wedding planning while also bringing awareness to Breast Cancer support.

"It's just a really special relationship, you know the two organizations growing and evolving in two different realms, but both filling the need," said Travis Rollins, the VP of Marketing for the Wedding Association of the Brazos Valley.

If you have been needing weeding planning help, the Wedding Association of the Brazos Valley is hosting its Spring Wedding Show and Benefit.

KRHD Reporter, Rachel Widder, tells us more about the local non-profit it's benefiting and what you can expect at the event.

Pink Alliance was established by Breast Cancer survivors to help other women in our area, who have been diagnosed.

Doris Light, the non-profit's President, said in 2022 they helped 87 survivors and the money raised during the event will not only help them continue financially supporting survivors, but bring awareness to the next generation to get mammograms and proper screenings.

Roughly 30 of the women they helped last year were under 40 years old.

“Every time we talk to someone, it is reliving our diagnosis, remembering how we felt when we were diagnosed, remembering the fear we had, remembering the questions that our families had," Light said.

She said it's so heartwarming having this community partnership and wants those currently battling to know Breast Cancer is no longer a death sentence.

Marilyn Hooton, a Breast Cancer survivor, said the non-profit is majorly impacting her life and others in our area.

“There's great comfort in knowing that journey can be a successful one. Comfort from people that you're walking is much more meaningful," she said.

Hooton said everything shared with Pink Alliance is confidential, including the emotional support and medical guidance she's been given along the way.

Rollins said his organization has contributed nearly $140,000 to the non-profit while also serving as a one stop shop for soon to be newly weds.

“This right here, you see the empty tradeshow hall right now. In just a few days, on Sunday, it'd going to be full with probably 50 plus local wedding professionals.

Kind of everything you need, from the invitations to the honeymoon, it's all going to be under one roof"

He said the event and benefit is an opportunity for couples to take notes, compare options, and narrow down wedding details, all for a good cause.

Doors of the Brazos County Expo will open at noon on Sunday. Tickets are $15 if you buy them ahead of time and $20 the day of.