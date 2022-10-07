Special Olympics Texas athlete throws out first pitch at a Houston Astros game

HOUSTON, Texas — After 2 years it’s back to the mound for The Special Olympics in College Station and Softball is one of many sports making its return. One player said his inspiration comes from The Major League.

“Yes sir, I am – a big time [Houston] Astros fan.”

Said Special Olympics Softball player Jeremy Fox, as he prepares for the 2022 Fall Classic where he will compete with softball teams all-across The Lone Star State.

His story begins in Deer Park, Texas.

For years Fox has pitched on dozens of baseball fields in his time playing – none as grand as Minute Maid Park in Houston.

“I did a pretty good job throwing out my first pitch and I had a big smile on my face after that.” Explained Fox.

That’s right - Fox had the honor of a lifetime as he threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Houston Astros game this past Sunday (October 2, 2022).

His mother said it’s every parent’s dream.

"We were more nervous than he was, but he was completely in control he had a lot of confidence, so we weren’t worried about him at that time. We had all of our family there and kids, so it was a good time." Said Mary Fox.

Mary isn’t just a mom to Jeremy but helps her husband manage The Deer Park Fireballs Softball Team started in 2002 when Jeremy graduated from Deer Park High School.

“When he got out of the school district there was nothing in Deer Park so my husband and I started an adult team so when they graduate from the school district they can come play on our team.” Explained Mary.

None of this wouldn’t have been possible without the kind heart of Glynn Johnson, Area President in Houston with Gallagher Insurance who helped Fox throw out his first pitch.

“I could not say more great things about Special Olympics and the special Olympians - they are absolutely the best.” Said Johnson.

From Houston to College Station, Fox says he’s only got one thing on his mind…

“A gold medal sir – that’s the only thing I’m thinking about, no revenge just a gold medal.” Said Fox.

Fox tells me his lifetime of hard work has led him back to the fall classic where he will take the mound this weekend here at Travis Fields but looks forward to the day where he gets to take the field once again at Minute Maid Park with The Houston Astros.