Special Olympics Cyclist returns home from World Games in Berlin

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Allison Dohrman returned home from the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin after winning Silver and Bronze medals in Cycling.

Wednesday evening, Dohrman’s teammates, family, coaches, and supporters gathered at Jack & Dorothy Miller Park in College Station to welcome Allison home and celebrate her accomplishments across the globe.

Dohrman says it was the experience of a lifetime.

“It was amazing. I had a butterfly on my shoulder to wish me good luck, I made third place on my 2K and then on my 500 meter I won second place.” Explained Dohrman.

But it wasn't all about competition, while in Berlin, Allison’s Father Doug Dohrman felt that unity with everyone in the stadium was the most important part of the event, no matter who they were cheering for.

“The best part was just like the bonding with the other families because we all have a special bond and understanding of what it’s like to have a special needs child. We all cheered for each other no matter what country they were from, we cheered for every athlete.” Said Dohrman.

One of Allison’s biggest supporters was her mom, who was proud to see her daughter come so far.

“When this opportunity first came up we were really worried about “Is she really going to be able to do this without us there every step of the way?” You may not think they’re capable of it, but they are capable of so much more than we give them credit for, so let them rise to the challenge definitely.” Said Dohrman.

Rising to the challenge and making Texas and the Bryan/College Station community proud. Allison says the support of her parents, coaches, and her 3 key beliefs have brought her this far.

“Be confident, stay positive and also everything is awesome.” Said Dohrman.