Special election for Texas House District 10 set for Tuesday, Aug 31

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TEXAS — Governor Abbott has announced the special election for Texas House District 10 has been set for Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021.

This district was previously vacated by Representative Jake Ellzey (R- TX) after he won a special election held for the 6th Congressional District in the state.

The Texas House District 10 includes several counties, including Washington.

Candidates who wish to have their names placed on the special election ballot must file their applications with the Secretary of State no later than 5:00 PM on Thursday, Aug 12, 2021.

Early voting will begin on Monday, Aug 23, 2021.

